Three workers killed amid hailstorms in Northeast

The Bueng Kan disaster prevention and mitigation office said the province was hit by thunderstorms throughout Friday night until Saturday morning.

The storms affected 184 families in 51 villages in 13 tambon of five districts of Muang, Seka, Pak Khad, Bung Kla and Bueng Khong Long, the office said.

In Muang district, three workers at a construction site on Bueng Kan-Bo Likhamsai Road were killed when the storm toppled a crane that fell down on the workers.

In Chaiyaphum, officials said hailstorms hit four districts of Muang, Ban Khewa, Chaturus and Phu Khiew Saturday evening and caused about a two-hour blackout.