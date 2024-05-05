Three workers killed amid hailstorms in Northeast

The Bueng Kan disaster prevention and mitigation office said the province was hit by thunderstorms throughout Friday night until Saturday morning.
The storms affected 184 families in 51 villages in 13 tambon of five districts of Muang, Seka, Pak Khad, Bung Kla and Bueng Khong Long, the office said.
In Muang district, three workers at a construction site on Bueng Kan-Bo Likhamsai Road were killed when the storm toppled a crane that fell down on the workers.
In Chaiyaphum, officials said hailstorms hit four districts of Muang, Ban Khewa, Chaturus and Phu Khiew Saturday evening and caused about a two-hour blackout.
Villagers reported that hail at the size of chicken eggs fell on their roofs and many trees were toppled by the strong winds.
In Uthai Thani province, Surasak Wongnak, chief executive of Tambon Nong Phai Administrative Organisation, said 70 houses were damaged by hailstorms in his tambon on Saturday night.
He said the storms also toppled power poles, causing blackouts for more than two hours.
Sanoh Luangdaeng 55, a resident of Moo 3 village in Tambon Nong Phaibon in Uthai Thani’s Muang district, said the storm at her village began at 5.30pm Saturday and continued for half an hour.
She said she and her family had to flee outside after a tree fell on the roof, and they had to stay in the dark for about two hours because the storm caused a blackout.
She said the hail falling on roofs in the village caused very loud and frightening noises.