Srettha vows to tackle drought, debt, drugs in Maha Sarakham

Srettha led Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul, Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri and PM’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhupra to visit Phayakphum Phisai district in Maha Sarakham. The delegation was also accompanied by several Pheu Thai MPs from northeastern provinces.

Speaking to local residents inside the district’s public hall, Srettha assured the people of Maha Sarakham that they would definitely receive 10,000 baht under the digital wallet scheme by the fourth quarter of this year.

Srettha told them that his government was still concerned about many people still owing huge debts to non-bank lenders who charged them very high interest rates.