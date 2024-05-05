Srettha vows to tackle drought, debt, drugs in Maha Sarakham

Srettha led Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul, Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri and PM’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhupra to visit Phayakphum Phisai district in Maha Sarakham. The delegation was also accompanied by several Pheu Thai MPs from northeastern provinces.
Speaking to local residents inside the district’s public hall, Srettha assured the people of Maha Sarakham that they would definitely receive 10,000 baht under the digital wallet scheme by the fourth quarter of this year.
Srettha told them that his government was still concerned about many people still owing huge debts to non-bank lenders who charged them very high interest rates.
“Non-bank loans are still a major issue that the government attaches high importance to. The government has sympathy for the people who work hard but cannot service the high interest,” Srettha said.
The prime minister urged those owing money to loan sharks or other non-bank lenders to inform the authorities so that the government could help them refinance the loans at state banks.
Srettha told the gathering that his government was also worried about drug trafficking.
“When I visited here last year, I learned drugs were a major issue. The government has been stepping up crackdowns on drug trafficking by seizing assets of traffickers and by tightening security along the border,” he said.
The prime minister said he has also instructed the Interior Ministry and the Agriculture Ministry to deal with drought in Maha Sarakham.