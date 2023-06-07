Exports of Thai air-con parts to US surge 126% in 1st quarter: Trade Dept

Ronnarong Phoolpipat, director-general of the department, said Thailand exported US$146.96 million worth of components for air conditioners to the US in the first three months of this year.

The surge was primarily driven by heat waves in the US, Ronnarong said.

Exports of the components were processed under Thailand’s quota in Washington’s Generalised System of Preferences, or GSP, even though Thailand’s GSP privileges expired in December 2020.