Tourism expected to keep Thai economy growing despite global headwind

As supply chains shift and geopolitical conflict underscores the safety of Thailand, there is an opportunity to attract more foreign tourists, it added, urging the government to improve infrastructure and speed up its processing of visa applications.

Thailand’s industrial sector has been affected by a slow recovery of the economy at the global level, and its output is expected to be less than it was last year, the JSCCIB said.

It also expressed concerns about drought, saying the El Nino phenomenon could cause 36 billion baht in damage to the domestic economy.

El Nino is the warm phase of a cyclical climate pattern that causes temperatures in the Pacific to rise more than 0.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

The committee said it submitted a letter to caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on May 31 asking him to implement short- and long-term measures to deal with drought systematically to ensure long-term benefits to the Thai economy.