Thai households' monthly bills high despite falling fuel prices: TPSO

The average household expenditure dropped in line with the country’s headline inflation in May. Inflation dropped sharply to 0.53% in May, the lowest in 21 months, from 2.67% in the previous month.

The key contributor to this trend was the drop in fuel prices, TPSO said this week.

However, it said, despite the drop, Thai families’ household bills are still quite high, above the 18,000 baht range.

Average expenditure in January stood at 18,190 baht per month, which dropped slightly to 18,153 baht in April, it added.

Household expenditure was divided into seven categories, namely food and non-alcoholic beverages; clothing; residential expenses; medical and personal services; transport and communication; education and entertainment; tobacco and alcoholic beverages.