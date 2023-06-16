Delay in formation of government undermining confidence, experts say

According to Pipat Luangnarumitchai, managing director of Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Business Group, the Thai economy is showing signs of recovery, primarily driven by the tourism sector, which is expected to welcome 30 million foreign tourists. This influx is expected to help revive the tourism sector, but even so, the Thai economy is still recovering slowly compared to other countries that also experienced three years of Covid shutdowns.

Gross domestic product (GDP) has not yet fully returned to pre-pandemic levels, while consumer recovery is declining due to rising interest rates and income issues. Furthermore, export performance is predicted to be negative this year. The most significant risk to Thailand's economic recovery is a potential problem in the tourism sector, which must be managed without any significant impact.

Somprawin Manprasert, head of Siam Commercial Bank's Economic Intelligence Centre, and Kirida Bhaopichitr of the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), believe that the Thai economy can still grow by 3.5% this year backed by private consumption, the tourism sector, and service sector recovery, despite the ongoing decline in exports. They noted that although Thailand may benefit from the opening of the Chinese economy, risks are still being posted by the declining economic conditions of major export markets.