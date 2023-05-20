Thailand’s private sector pushes for formation of new government

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), said on Friday that the delay in forming the government will affect investors’ confidence and stall progress. The Thai stock market has also not picked up since the election, he added.

He added that he believes Move Forward Party’s policies will help revive Thailand’s economy in the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. These policies include amending outdated laws, improving people’s quality of life and promoting education.

The TCC chairman also said it that the planned coalition with new-generation politicians from Move Forward and political and economic veterans from Pheu Thai would be interesting. Pheu Thai is among the eight parties joining the Move Forward-led coalition.