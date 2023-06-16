Sales of electric vehicles surge 474% in first five months of the year

It reduces the tax on vehicles by 80% for EVs in order to encourage more Thais to buy them. For example, a sedan weighing 1.8 tonnes normally incurs an annual tax of 1,600 baht, but if it is an EV the tax will ball to 320 baht. The tax break applies for one year after registration.

The use of EVs is being pushed to reduce the impact of air pollution, including fine particulate matter, or PM2.5.

Once cause of PM2.5 is internal combustion engines, which produce exhaust fumes and fine dust.

EVs can reduce air pollution because they do not emit fumes or PM2.5.