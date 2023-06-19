Thai economy to enjoy positive growth, economists say

Somprawin Manprasert, head of Siam Commercial Bank's Economic Intelligence Centre, said that while the US Federal Reserve (Fed) did not hike interest rates at its meeting last week, as it wanted to send a signal that such hikes need not be constant, it was anticipated that there would be two further increases from the current rate of 5.25% this year, mainly to mitigate the impacts of rising fuel costs.

"If the Fed can predict the inflation, the central bank will probably raise the interest rate just once more,” he said.

Referring to the domestic situation, Somprawin said the Thai economy is moving in a positive trajectory and is expected to expand by 3.9% this year.

He explained that economic growth depends on three factors – that the global economy is not recovering at the same pace, differences in economic driver growth (tourism and consumption have increased but exports have declined), and uncertainties.

He advised the government to prepare a plan to prevent any economic slowdown, noting that big loans had been taken out to mitigate the impacts of Covid-19.

More households would be vulnerable to any such economic slowdown, he said, adding that the government would face limitations in launching economic stimulus measures.