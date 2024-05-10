MRT reveals new metro mall at Queen Sirikit station

Witsuwat Amkaphet, managing director of BMN (Bangkok Metro Networks Ltd), unveiled the latest urban developments in the metro mall project at a press conference held at MRT Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre station on Thursday, following the opening of their brand new metro mall at the station.

A place for busy commuters to stop and grab a bite to go, the mall leverages the station’s prime location that serves as a central hub connecting significant landmarks such as hospitals and large condominiums.

To stand out from other metro malls, the station plans on collaborating with street food vendors to offer a unique culinary experience.

Witsuwat also mentioned that each metro mall has its speciality. For example, the metro mall at Phahon Yothin station focuses on the art scene, reflecting the vibrant culture of the area and providing a platform for local artists to showcase their talents, while that at Lat Phrao station specialises in services, housing clinics, salons, and various beauty outlets.