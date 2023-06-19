BOT holds public hearing on revise draft regulations for virtual banks

The customers must be able to transfer their own data to the new operator in line with the open data policy of the BOT.

The central bank added that the revised guidelines would not allow operators to block clients from transferring their data to other operators to open accounts.

The revised guidelines set the following key qualifications for virtual bank operators:

Good governance: Executives and directors or advisers of a virtual bank must not hold positions in another financial institution at the same time to prevent conflict of interest. This will allow the executives to devote their time to the management of their virtual bank.

IT qualifications: A virtual bank must be built on a flexible and secure IT system. The core IT systems must not be shared with other financial institutions' core systems, such as core banking, mobile banking or Internet banking system. This will prevent contagion risks and cyber-threats and leakage of data.

Data governance: An applicant to set up a virtual bank must be able to demonstrate its data governance capability and capability to develop online banking systems to provide convenience for its clients.

The central bank said it would consider approving virtual banking operators based on their sustainable capability to meet requirement.

The draft also states that a virtual bank will be prohibited from changing its core shareholders during the first three to five years of operation unless it receives permission from the BOT.

After the second round of hearing, the BOT will submit the draft regulations to the Finance Ministry for deliberations within July.