Foreign firms bring THB45bn to Thailand, down 18% y-o-y

Some 274 foreign investors were granted permission under the Foreign Business Act to set up in Thailand from January to May, said the ministry’s Department of Business Development (DBD) director-general Thosapone Dansuputra. They invested a total of 45.39 billion baht and created 2,999 jobs.

The top three countries with highest investment were Japan, with 63 projects worth 15.87 billion baht, followed by the US (48 projects, 2.45 billion baht) and Singapore (46 projects, 6.35 billion baht).