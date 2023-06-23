Thai exports to explore new regions for revival amid worries about China

Thai exports have been contracting for seven consecutive months, causing concerns about their impact on the country's gross domestic product (GDP) for the year.

The export sector, a major driver of the Thai economy, has experienced negative growth for seven consecutive months (October 2022 to April this year) due to the global economic slowdown and high inflation in several countries.

Weakening purchasing power has led to excessive stockpiles in trading partners, resulting in Thai exports contracting 5.2% in the first four months of this year.

To reverse this trend, both the government and private sector see the need to urgently change strategy, as the export sector accounts for nearly 60% of Thailand's GDP.

According to Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC), the Commerce Ministry and the private sector set a target last month to achieve a 1-2% export growth this year. The ministry has facilitated cooperation between commercial attachés and provincial commercial offices, as well as the private sector, by holding joint meetings to assess the situation for the second half of the year and adjust the work plan to drive exports and meet the set targets. They are accelerating 350 activities, targeting seven regions: Asean, China and Hong Kong, South Asia, East Asia and Oceania, Central and South Africa, North America, Latin America, and Europe.