Japanese account for 70% of total investment in Thai industrial estates
The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) is actively encouraging the electronics and steel industries to focus on manufacturing products that utilise advanced technologies and innovations, collaborating with Japanese expertise.
Veeris Ammarapala, the IEAT governor, revealed that a delegation of developers from 10 industrial estates had participated in an investment promotion roadshow in the industrial estates in Nakhon Ratchasima province, which has industrial potential, and ranks third in Japan's economic cities.
A seminar was also held to promote investment under the theme "Manufacturing Game Changers! It's Time for Thailand”. The event featured booths representing various Thai industrial estates and a presentation titled, "An Update of Investments in Thailand's Industrial Estates”, which provided current information on investment opportunities in Thailand.
The IEAT places importance on targeting key industries, such as the electric vehicle, electronics, and the steel industry, to attract investments in Thailand. The focus is on enticing Japanese companies, particularly those specialising in products that utilise advanced technology and innovation, to invest in the country, Veeris said.
Furthermore, the team from IEAT also has the opportunity to visit new entrepreneurs in the electrical and electronics industry, the steel industry, and the automotive parts industry.
Currently, in the industrial estate in Ayutthaya province, there are four companies operating in automotive parts and metal industries. These companies are located in the Pinthong Industrial Estate and it is estimated that these projects will attract investments totalling 3.7 billion baht.
Veeris added that this roadshow would showcase the investment readiness and potential of Thailand's industrial estates and IEAT will be collaborating with the Board of Investment for this event.
This roadshow is the final trip to Japan after previous roadshows in Tokyo, Osaka, and other countries in Asia, including China, Taiwan, and South Korea. Currently, the team is considering the last destination in Asia for the year 2023. As for roadshows in other regions, such as the United States, the team is currently evaluating the possibility. There is also interest from European investors to explore continuous investment opportunities, although there are no specific plans for a roadshow in Europe yet.
Veeris added that Japanese investors still rank first in terms of investment in industrial estates, with a total of 1,951 investors and a combined investment value of 3.1 trillion baht. This constitutes more than 70% of the total investment value of 12 trillion baht, and a significant portion of their investments is located within the Eastern Economic Corridor.