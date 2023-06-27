Japanese account for 70% of total investment in Thai industrial estates

Veeris Ammarapala, the IEAT governor, revealed that a delegation of developers from 10 industrial estates had participated in an investment promotion roadshow in the industrial estates in Nakhon Ratchasima province, which has industrial potential, and ranks third in Japan's economic cities.

A seminar was also held to promote investment under the theme "Manufacturing Game Changers! It's Time for Thailand”. The event featured booths representing various Thai industrial estates and a presentation titled, "An Update of Investments in Thailand's Industrial Estates”, which provided current information on investment opportunities in Thailand.

The IEAT places importance on targeting key industries, such as the electric vehicle, electronics, and the steel industry, to attract investments in Thailand. The focus is on enticing Japanese companies, particularly those specialising in products that utilise advanced technology and innovation, to invest in the country, Veeris said.

Furthermore, the team from IEAT also has the opportunity to visit new entrepreneurs in the electrical and electronics industry, the steel industry, and the automotive parts industry.