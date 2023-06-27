With US$24.3-bn exports, May sees eighth month of contraction

Commerce Ministry permanent secretary Keerati Rushchano said the decline was 1.4% if goods related to oil and gold were excluded.

Meanwhile, imports in May amounted to $26.19 billion, a decrease of 3.4% YoY, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.85 billion.

In the first five months of this year, exports reached $116.34 billion, a decline of 5.1% YoY, while imports in the period January to May amounted to $122.71 billion, down 2.5%. Thus, the trade deficit for the first five months of 2023 amounted to $6.3653 billion.

Although global industrial production has picked up following the easing of supply chain issues, new export orders have not increased significantly. This is because tight monetary policies of central banks have imposed tighter control over spending by businesses and consumers, he said.

Silver lining

However, Thailand's export contraction in May was less compared to the previous month and had a higher value than the five-month average. This was partly driven by the expansion of industrial exports in the past eight months, particularly in the electronic goods sector, such as semiconductors, electrical transformers, vehicles and components, and electrical appliances, including air-conditioners.

The main markets that contributed to this growth were the US, Asean, and the European Union. Nevertheless, Thailand's exports in the first five months showed a 5.1% decline, which is 2.1% when excluding goods related to oil, gold and military-related supplies.