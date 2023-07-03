Thailand powers up for EV era by studying changes in electricity demand

EPPO is cooperating with innovators and operators of EV charging stations to develop the national EV platform, EPPO director-general Wattanapong Kurovat said on Monday.

Users of the national platform will be able to locate charging stations and book charging slots, he said.

EPPO has been appointed by the national EV Board to set up between 2,000 and 4,000 fast-charging EV stations by 2030.

Preparations must also be made for electricity production to meet increased demand during the EV era, he added.