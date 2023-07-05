Prayut Cabinet passes on BMA’s THB78-bn Green Line debt issue to next govt

Cabinet secretary-general Natjaree Anuntasilpa said the Cabinet of Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha acknowledged the debt of 78.83 billion baht that the BMA owes Bangkok Mass Transit System, the operator of the BTS Skytrain, for operations and extension of the Green Line railway.

The weekly Cabinet meeting was moved from Tuesday to Wednesday as many Cabinet members were busy with the first meeting of the new House on Tuesday.

According to sources from the meeting, Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda presented the report from the BMA that its Krungthep Thanakom business arm owed 78.83 billion to the BTSC.