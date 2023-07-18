Promoting inclusive entrepreneurship for social development

Experts, private sector organisations, investors, and government representatives from various international entities attended the event, which was organised by the Citi Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with the aim of supporting and empowering young people in addressing the challenges faced by the world today.

It is estimated that approximately 160 million young people lack opportunities for education or decent livelihoods due to various social inequalities and economic uncertainties, a number that continues to grow as disparities increase.

To address these challenges and support the potential of young people, including those from vulnerable and marginalized groups, the Citi Foundation and UNDP established the Youth Co:Lab project in 2017.