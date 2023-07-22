Revisiting Pheu Thai’s pledge to deliver an economic miracle with 10 policies

Srettha, who heads the Pheu Thai economic team, has vowed to fix the country’s economic woes. Here are the 10 policies he and Pheu Thai pledged to implement in their campaign ahead of the May 14 election.

1. The 10,000 baht digital wallet scheme: Pheu Thai’s biggest economic stimulus policy will require a budget of 560 billion baht. Every Thai citizen aged 16 and up will receive 10,000 baht in a digital wallet. The money can be spent at local businesses within 4 kilometres of their registered address. The money must be spent within six months and only on items necessary for daily life. Spending on online shopping, drugs or gambling is prohibited.

Pheu Thai has said the scheme can be funded by tax and state revenues and that it will help Thailand become a digital economy and a regional fintech hub.

2. Increasing the minimum wage: Pheu Thai has pledged to raise the daily minimum wage to 600 baht by 2027 and the monthly minimum salary for university graduates to at least 25,000 baht. It said this can be done by expanding the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) by increasing productivity and managing inflation.

3. Reducing economic inequality: Pheu Thai said its One Family One Soft Power project will reduce inequality by increasing the monthly income of all families to over 20,000 baht. Those who earn less will receive government subsidies.