Prayut says economy in good shape, finances strong enough to withstand any emergency

Prayut said as the new government is being formed, he continued to follow up on and supervise the projects initiated during his term in office (since August 2014).

He said the country’s finances were strong and stable, and should be able to withstand any emergency situation in the remaining two months of fiscal year 2023 (ending September 2023), such as floods, drought, and natural disasters.

The country also has adequate budget to subsidise people in different groups, he added.

Prayut said that there had been “substantial progress” in infrastructure projects, such as the dual track railway linking Nakhon Pathom and Chumphon provinces over a distance of 420 kilometres, which is 90% complete and should be usable by the year-end.

Meanwhile, the construction of the fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge (Beung Kan-Bolikhamsai) is now over 82% complete and should open next year. The bridge will help promote cross-border trading and exports of agricultural produce to Laos, Vietnam and China, he said.

Prayut added that in the first six months of this year, foreign companies had invested 10.77 billion baht in the Eastern Economic Corridor, or 22% of the country’s overall foreign direct investment.