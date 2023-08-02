Employment on the rise as Thai economy continues to recover

During the second quarter of 2023, 660,000 people found jobs, bringing the total number of employed individuals to 39.7 million. The increase in working hours also indicates a rise in job opportunities, with around 560,000 more people working full-time (35-49 hours per week) compared to the same period in 2022.

The number of unemployed individuals in the second quarter stands at an average of 430,000, accounting for an unemployment rate of 1.1%. This rate has decreased compared to the same period last year when the unemployment rate was 1.4%, and is also lower than in the first quarter. when there were 420,000 unemployed.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Trisulee Trisaranakul stated that the overall labour market is showing positive signs of growth without significant concerns about long-term unemployment, defined as individuals who have been unemployed for over a year. In the second quarter of this year, the number of those individuals decreased by almost 50% to 74,000 compared to the same period last year.