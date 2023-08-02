Thai inflation to remain relatively low in Q3: TCC

According to Wisit Limluecha, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and chairman of the Processed Food and Future Food Committee (PFC) of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), the food industry is facing risks and challenges, such as economic stagnation, inflation, rising oil prices, and the effects of the El Nino phenomenon.

The outlook for Thai inflation in the third quarter of 2023 is expected to remain relatively low, although food prices are trending higher due to the El Nino-induced drought, especially for vegetables, fruits, eggs, and milk. The Commerce Ministry forecasts general inflation to be at 1-2% to align with the economic situation in the second half of the year. However, the three private-sector institutions (TCC, FTI and others) are maintaining their inflation forecasts for this year at 2.2-2.7%.

When a comparison was made between the domestic inflation rate and that of other countries in May, Thailand was among the countries with the lowest inflation in Asean, standing at 3.37%. However, the situation is subject to global conflicts, global economic slowdown trends, and various state measures, including more severe droughts than expected.

Globally, high inflation levels are weakening the purchasing power of households, forcing consumers to spend more money to buy products and reduce non-essential purchases. People with insufficient income to keep up with rising prices are forced to reduce their consumption, directly affecting overall business operations, especially in the food industry and other industries. This has a knock-on effect on Thailand where the food industry is already under pressure from inflation.