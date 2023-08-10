Digital money handout not populism, but economic stimulus: Pheu Thai

Paophum said on Thursday that he disagreed with several key points made by Bank of Thailand Governor Dr Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, which were aired during a seminar on Wednesday.

On the impact of the delay in a new government taking office, the BOT governor said the central bank was not concerned about the delay and that it would not severely affect the overall economic situation.

Paophum strongly disagreed, pointing out that without a new government taking office, the country would lack hundreds of billions of baht of investment money for the first half of the 2024 budget year. He said the country would become like a vehicle stuck in neutral gear and thus unable to move ahead.