Veteran economist Payong the right choice for finance minister: FTI

Kriangkrai was answering media questions about a report that Payong, who is also Krungthai Bank president and chairman of the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), has been approached by political parties to join the new cabinet as a minister.

“Mr Payong has extensive experience and understanding of macro- and microeconomics, as well as digital technology,” said Kriangkrai, who worked with Payong on the executive panels of JSCCIB.

“The private sector wants an honest person like him with an unblemished record to help solve the country’s economic problems in a ministerial capacity,” he added.

Kriangkrai said that the new government’s economic team needs a suitable candidate who is accepted by all parties from the public and private sectors, and is able to strengthen confidence in Thai economy among investors, business operators and the general public.

“Most importantly, every member of the economic team, from the deputy PM for economy and all economy-related ministers, must be able to work together seamlessly as one unified organism,” he said.