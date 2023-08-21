NESDC cuts 2023 Thai GDP to 2.5-3%

The decrease in growth is attributed to a 5.6% decline in exports in the last quarter, following a 4.5% decline in the previous three months. Export volume decreased by 5.8%, compared to a 6.4% decline in the January-March quarter.

The agricultural price index, meanwhile, decreased by 5.4% in the second quarter, similar to the continuous decline of the industrial production index of 4.1%.

NESDC has therefore adjusted the GDP forecast for Thailand this year from the previous estimate of 2.7% - 3.7% to the lower range of 2.5% - 3%. This adjustment is influenced by private consumption, which is expected to expand by 5%, while public spending is anticipated to decrease by 3.1% due to delayed budget disbursement. The NESDC expects the fiscal budget for 2024 to be applicable in the second quarter of 2024.

Investment as a whole is projected to expand by 1.6%, with public sector investment expanding by 2% and exports expected to contract by 1.8% due to a continuous decline in global trade volumes. The tourism sector is expected to gradually recover, with an estimated influx of 28 million tourists, although the revenue from tourism might fall short of the target, decreasing from 1.27 trillion baht to 1.03 trillion baht.

“The combined effects of investment disbursement and exports have led to a revision in the GDP projection, which will have implications for the preparation of the fiscal budget, particularly the state investment portion, which aims to stimulate the economy in the fourth quarter," Danucha Pichayanan, Secretary-General of the NESDC, noted.