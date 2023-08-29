NPLs among households soar to 980 billion baht

In its report on the economic situation of Thai society, the council quoted statistics from the National Credit Bureau, which indicated that Thais had accumulated debts in 83.1 million accounts as of the end of the first quarter.

Of all the NPLs, only one-third are the result of loans from commercial banks (2.6% of overall household debts.) This means most Thais accumulated debts from non-bank financial institutes, said Vorawan Plikamin, deputy secretary general of the NESDC.

She said that young workers (aged under 30) and seniors aged 50-59 merit close monitoring as the NPLs caused by these groups increased the most, at 4.1% year on year.

“Gen Y (aged 18-32) are the most worrisome as they have a habit of spending on expensive products without giving thought to the future of their finances,” she added.

Vorawan added that NPLs among seniors have expanded the most in the past three years (2020-2022) at an average of 10.2% per year. However, this is due less to extravagant spending than to a decreased capacity for earning and repaying debts.