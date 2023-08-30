EV and renewable energy key to addressing climate change challenges
Electric vehicles (EV) and renewable energy are essential to deal with climate change and herald a low-carbon society, experts said at the "Asean Sustainable Energy Week" on Wednesday at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok.
Manu Leopairote, chairman of event organiser Informa Markets Thailand, said that climate change was the major problem affecting all regions of the world.
The rising global temperature, global warming and many natural issues that have occurred recently were all pointers to global crises, he added.
"To solve such a problem, it is important for everyone to take responsiblity for the situation, and to take action and work together to tackle climate change," he said.
Thailand has realised the importance of emission restrictions by announcing 2050 as the year it would achieve carbon neutrality and net-zero greenhouse gas emission target in 2065.
Manu added that “Asean Sustainable Energy Week” is Thailand’s leading EV exhibition and conference, aiming to join forces in driving forward a clean energy transition through the business sector.
He said the event, under the concept "Powering the clean energy transition towards carbon neutrality goal", brings together people involved in the energy industry with an exhibition of cutting-edge products, technologies and solutions from over 1,500 brands.
He added that more than 200 discussions on renewable energy, energy efficiency, environment and EV from the world's leading companies were held to meet all business needs.
Opportunities for EV industry
Krisda Utamote, president of the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand (EVAT), said global electric sales exceeded 10 million cars last year.
Of total new car sales in 2022, 40% of them were electric, up from 9% in 2021 and less than 5% in 2020, he said.
He said Thailand's EV sales last year grew by 48% year on year, thanks to the government's EV incentive scheme for buyers and manufacturers, adding that the Thai EV industry continued to expand.
"To support Thailand’s carbon neutrality goal, EVAT aims to support the entire EV industry to stimulate the growth of EV and its ecosystem," he said.
He added that the event was an opportunity for EVAT and its partners to engage in educational collaboration to further enhance the EV industry.
Energy decarbonisation
Prof Navadol Laosirapojana, director of Joint Graduate School of Energy and Environment, said the development of renewable energy in recent decade had been remarkably driven by advances in science and technology.
"This improvement has significantly enhanced efficiency and cost effectiveness of renewable technology," he said.
To overcome climate risks, he said adopting renewable energy to decarbonise energy is necessary, especially in power generation.
In the Asean region, countries like Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam are facing significant climate risks, he said.
He expects green hydrogen and carbon capture, utilisation and storage to play an important role towards a low-carbon future, adding that collaboration between the government, industry and academia are the key to achieve the goal.