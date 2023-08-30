EV and renewable energy key to addressing climate change challenges

Manu added that “Asean Sustainable Energy Week” is Thailand’s leading EV exhibition and conference, aiming to join forces in driving forward a clean energy transition through the business sector.

He said the event, under the concept "Powering the clean energy transition towards carbon neutrality goal", brings together people involved in the energy industry with an exhibition of cutting-edge products, technologies and solutions from over 1,500 brands.

He added that more than 200 discussions on renewable energy, energy efficiency, environment and EV from the world's leading companies were held to meet all business needs.

Opportunities for EV industry

Krisda Utamote, president of the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand (EVAT), said global electric sales exceeded 10 million cars last year.

Of total new car sales in 2022, 40% of them were electric, up from 9% in 2021 and less than 5% in 2020, he said.

He said Thailand's EV sales last year grew by 48% year on year, thanks to the government's EV incentive scheme for buyers and manufacturers, adding that the Thai EV industry continued to expand.

"To support Thailand’s carbon neutrality goal, EVAT aims to support the entire EV industry to stimulate the growth of EV and its ecosystem," he said.

He added that the event was an opportunity for EVAT and its partners to engage in educational collaboration to further enhance the EV industry.