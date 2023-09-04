NESDC points to four major challenges for Srettha's govt

n its report on the economic and social situation, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) noted that the economy expanded by just 1.8% in the second quarter of this year, down from 2.6% in the first quarter, and is unlikely to grow by more than 2.5% and 3% this year, despite strong private consumption, continued recovery of the tourism sector, and sustained private and public sector investments.

The NESDC identified at least four major economic issues that Thailand will face this year.

1. Delayed budget preparation

The process of preparing the budget for fiscal 2024 is likely to be delayed, impacting the consideration and approval of legislation and regulations related to economic measures, especially those awaiting approval from the new government. The delay could affect business confidence, as the budget may not be approved until the third quarter of the fiscal year.

2. Global economic slowdown

The global economic slowdown is more significant than anticipated, with financial market volatility and risk conditions that need constant close monitoring and assessment. This includes such factors as the prolonged low interest rates set by major central banks to combat inflation, which can lead to tight financial markets and higher borrowing costs.

3. Slower China's economic recovery

China's economic recovery may be slower than expected, partly due to internal investment challenges, particularly in the real estate sector, and delayed internal spending. This could lead to negative inflation rates in July, the first time in 19 months. Persistent youth unemployment may also limit domestic consumption.