TDRI academics believe digital cash handouts may not be worthwhile

They believe that this amount will probably circulate as a one-off thus failing to boost the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) because a considerable amount of money might end up in the hands of those who do not need to spend it immediately.

According to Dr Somchai Jitsuchon, the director of inclusive development at the TDRI, the current situation in Thailand does not necessitate such a policy to stimulate the economy, as other sectors, such as tourism, are performing satisfactorily. While the export sector may show negative numbers, it aligns with the global economic slowdown and still brings an adequate amount of money into the country.

He noted that the policies of different political parties have been both popular and unpopular. Popular policies often seek public approval, but may not effectively strengthen the economy. During the Covid-19 crisis, many countries injected money into their economies by distributing cash handouts. However, Thailand is not currently facing any such crisis.

Dr Somchai views the notion that injecting 560 billion baht, about 3% of the GDP, into the Thai economy could lead to at least 3% economic growth, as oversimplified. This policy involves handing out digital cash without specifying the recipients, meaning that those who do not urgently need to spend it might not utilise this money, or may allocate it as part of their existing spending plans, thus failing to generate a significant circulation of money.