Private sector urges stricter control of substandard imports

This is due to competition from cheaper and often substandard goods and is affecting 20 industrial sectors manufacturing consumer products, fashion, and lifestyle items, leading to reduced sales. The impact on Thai industries has been quite severe. Without regulation of these lower-priced and sometimes substandard imports, the repercussions could be even more widespread.

The private sector is therefore proposing that government strengthens inspections of substandard imported goods through mechanisms involving the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) and the Customs Department. Ensuring consumer safety is paramount, but there should also be support for exporters, as well as efforts to streamline and expedite customs procedures, Sanan said.