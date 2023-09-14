Digital wallet scheme could take a decade to pay off, economists warn

The warning was made as the EIC released its third-quarter revised report on Thailand's economic growth outlook for the year.

EIC chief economist and chief strategy officer Somprawin Manprasert said that a massive stimulus plan, such as the digital wallet scheme, could help boost Thailand's GDP growth to more than 5% in 2024.

However, temporary growth must be balanced against longer-term fiscal burdens, Somprawin said.

Furthermore, he noted that such short-term but massive government spending could jeopardise fiscal sustainability by hastening Thailand's public debt path to breach the ceiling of 70% of GDP two years early.

This could reduce the fiscal space available to provide a cushion for future uncertainties and make maintaining overall fiscal stability more difficult.

Somprawin noted that there is no right or wrong answer when it comes to government stimulus measures. However, it is the government’s responsibility to investigate and adapt practical solutions for Thailand's economic growth with extreme caution.

When asked whether the government should implement the digital wallet programme, he suggested that the government, if possible, should target the users who needed it the most so that the scheme did not burden its fiscal balance and the country's public debt.

However, if the government insists on transferring 10,000 baht into the digital wallets of all Thais aged 16 and over, about 56 million people, the government should come out with a precise budget allocation process as well as long-term structural reform that encourages economic engines other than tourism to flourish, he added.