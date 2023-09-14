Effectiveness of visa-free policy for Chinese tourists doubted

However, Chalerm said this measure would not be very effective, claiming that only 2.2 million Chinese tourists visited Thailand in the first half of this year compared to more than 10 million in 2019.

He pointed out that China’s GDP had dropped sharply due to the real-estate crisis and other factors, causing Chinese people to save money and reduce their overseas travel.

Most of the 22 million foreign tourists who visited Thailand in the first half this year came from Malaysia, followed by other Asean countries.