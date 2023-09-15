Labour minister promises minimum wage hike as New Year's gift

“The minimum daily wage would definitely be hiked within this year. The proposal would be submitted for the Cabinet's consideration on September 25 so that the new wages could be announced within November, in time to become a New Year's present for Thais,” Phiphat said.

The labour minister was speaking during his visit to the head office of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), where he was welcomed by senior FTI executives, including its chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul.

They discussed the proposed increase in minimum wage and also the need to raise labour productivity.

Phiphat disclosed that he had discussed the wage increase with FTI, which was a representative of the business sector, because it had a good understanding about labour issues.

The labour minister said he was aware of the widespread concern in the private sector regarding the proposed increase in minimum wage.

“I will discuss with relevant agencies the proposals I received today so that the issue can be tackled precisely, with no severe impact on employers and with an outcome that is acceptable to employees,” he said.