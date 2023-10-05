Structural reforms, skill development of work force key challenge for Thai economy

They made the comments at the “Thailand Economic Outlook 2024: Change The Future Today” forum organised by Nation Group to commemorate the 36th anniversary of Krungthep Turakij.

During the opening session, Sethaput compared Thailand's economy to a patient in recovery, with the overall foundation, such as domestic consumption, fiscal discipline, unemployment rate, and number of tourists, in good shape.

As a result, the country is recovering rapidly.

However, given the new risks and challenges posed by geopolitical tensions, global recession, high inflation, and climate change, he said that Thailand must improve its potential alongside deep economic restructuring in order to avoid suffering from any severe chronic disease.

He explained that the country's chronic disease risks right now are a shortage of skilled workforce, complicated regulations, and high debt management.

To avoid any of the aforementioned risks, he pointed out that the kingdom must first address those issues before taking serious steps to transform the economic structure and models.

"Thailand should currently focus on two areas for long-term health and growth. The first is the need for a ‘regulatory guillotine’ to cut out the red tape that is impeding growth. The second was the need to upgrade the workforce through upskilling, reskilling, better education, and simulating research and development," the BOT governor said.

Sethaput, who is also a member of the National Economic and Social Development Council, highlighted that government stimulus programmes and other spending projects were not the primary solution for recovery.

On the contrary, he said many aspects of restructuring required only small budgets but would have large impacts.