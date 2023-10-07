99 economists go public to oppose digital cash handout policy

Increasing debt

Thailand is in a cycle of rising interest rates since 2022 due to significantly increased inflation and a substantial amount of debt. Regardless of whether the government issues bonds or borrows from state enterprises or financial institutions, it will inevitably lead to higher interest rates for both the government and the people, they argued.

The current public debt is approximately 10.1 trillion baht, or 61.6% of GDP. This debt burden will require higher interest payments when it's time to repay or refinance. This situation doesn't even account for the increased interest costs resulting from the 10,000 baht digital cash giveaway policy.

Need to reduce deficits

During the global pandemic and economic downturn, nearly every government faced the need to have unbalanced budgets and accumulating significant debt to invest in public health, stimulate the economy, and aid those affected. However, after the pandemic and economic downturn passed, many countries demonstrated prudent planning by reducing government deficits and public debts (fiscal consolidation) to create “fiscal space” to cope with potential economic crises in the future.

The policy of distributing 10,000 baht in digital cash seems misguided, especially for countries like Thailand, where the revenue from taxes is only 13.7% GDP, considerably lower than many other countries. Poorly considered fiscal policies, without caution and without taking into account the future consequences, can affect the country's credit rating. This, in turn, will lead to higher borrowing costs for both the Thai government and the private sector, they warned.

Societal injustice

Distributing 10,000 baht to every person above the age of 16 is a policy that creates profound societal injustice, the experts said. Wealthy individuals above 16 years old receive financial aid even though they don't need it. For countries entering an ageing society, like Thailand, fiscal preparedness is crucial. While the working-age population decreases, the proportion of elderly people increases rapidly. The burden of social welfare and public health expenses will significantly rise. Far-sighted leaders should use the budget wisely, maintain fiscal discipline, and stability, they advised.

For the aforementioned reasons, the economists and economics professors are calling on the government to cancel the digital cash handouts for individuals aged 16 and above. The benefits to the country are considerably less than the costs incurred. Moreover, this policy creates a foundation for short-term cash giveaways without considering discipline and long-term fiscal stability, they said. If assistance for low-income groups is necessary, it should be targeted specifically rather than avoiding a comprehensive approach. Thailand's fiscal stability and its ability to collect taxes do not support such actions.