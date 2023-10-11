Sustainable Thai meat products promoted at Anuga 2023

Attending the international food industry trade fair, which was held from October 7-11 in Cologne, Germany, advisor to the minister Sorawit Thanito said on Tuesday that Thai exhibitors focused on demonstrating food manufacturing processes and technologies that are environmentally friendly under international safety standards.

Leading the troops of Thai entrepreneurs are Charoen Pokphand Foods, Betagro, and Tyson Poultry (Thailand), who highlighted the quality of Thai chicken which has made Thailand among the top global exporters for several years.

Other Thai food industries with booths at the fair featured frozen seafood, processed fruits and vegetables, beverages, dairy products, organic foods, and food services.

Sorawit added that Thai businesses attending the fair also met with current and potential business partners to discuss export potential and related cooperation, especially with those from the European Union.

According to the organiser, the Anuga 2023 would be joined by over 7,500 exhibitors and 170,000 attendants from 201 countries over the five days, with many taking part in business negotiation sessions to build and expand business networks in the food industry.