Thailand eyes SEC’s potential as global halal food export hub

Industry Minister Pimpatra Wichaikul said on Tuesday that she believes SEC has good potential to become a halal food centre because Islam is a predominant religion in the South. Also, the region borders Malaysia, which is also predominantly Islamic.

The ministry is also working on developing other industries in the South, including electric cars and motorcycles as well as promoting the use of clean energy.

Pimpatra said that setting industrial targets and encouraging investments in the SEC are among her ministry’s key strategies.

Worawan Chit-arun, SEC director, said the economic corridor matches the Industry Ministry’s policy to support both existing and new S-curve industries along with agro-industries to foster innovation and renewable energy usage.

To enhance SEC’s operations, digital technology will play a pivotal role through the implementation of a “single form” reporting system. Electric cars and motorcycles produced in the SEC will also be given eco stickers.

With such short-, medium- and long-term plans in motion, Thailand believes it is on its way to becoming a global hub for crucial industries in the next four years.