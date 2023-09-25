What’s cooking in Thailand’s future food industry?

Andrew Brennan, Asia manager of Marigot Ltd, said Thailand was rich in both natural and human resources needed to forge a future food industry. The key to progress was making new foods that mimic natural products, he added.

The potential from Thai ingredients and technology was almost limitless, he said, citing the innovation of milk made from various plant-based sources and widely available on Thai supermarket shelves.

Pongpan Saivanich, CEO of Greenday Global Co, agreed that natural ingredients offer a vast potential to develop new future foods to drive the world towards sustainability.

Future food, environmental preservation, sustainability, and the economy should be developed in tandem, added Peeraya Padakunlapat, product development manager at Mark One Innovation Centre Co.

Future foods should be affordable, she said, urging more research on local products to promote Thailand's soft power and stimulate the economy.

Kulthida Kanpittaya, a food influencer at Guinhungry, said future food was the key to driving sustainability in Thailand but had yet to reach the wider mass market.

She advised food and beverage developers to cooperate with food influencers to promote future foods among the public. Community eateries and cafes should be also empowered to offer future foods on their menus, she added.