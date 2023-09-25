What’s cooking in Thailand’s future food industry?
Researchers have unboxed the latest “future foods” at a convention in Bangkok, hailing the trend as a sustainable solution to Thailand and the world's nutrition crisis.
The annual "Future Food Workshop” at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) saw scientists and companies reveal new developments under three themes: Personalised Food, Alternative Protein, and Asian Wisdom.
Future foods include plant-based products and alternatives to environmentally costly meat farming.
A snapshot of this growth sector in Thailand was revealed at the "Future Food Ideation Workshop by Tastebud Lab”, which kicked off the September 20-22 event.
Phontakorn Wongcharoen, vice president of Betagro Food Innovation Centre, said companies and startups are working hard to develop domestic technologies and collaborate for the next step in future foods. He explained that Thai firms currently rely on imported technologies, which use up vast amounts of budget.
Phontakorn also pointed to developments beyond plant-based foods, citing Betagro’s focus on protein from chickens and eggs, as well as new ingredients and technologies.
He urged the government to aid future food development with initiatives such as collaborations between universities and the private sector.
He also hailed the potential of food startups in Thailand but said they needed help with funding and guidelines to develop future foods.
Andrew Brennan, Asia manager of Marigot Ltd, said Thailand was rich in both natural and human resources needed to forge a future food industry. The key to progress was making new foods that mimic natural products, he added.
The potential from Thai ingredients and technology was almost limitless, he said, citing the innovation of milk made from various plant-based sources and widely available on Thai supermarket shelves.
Pongpan Saivanich, CEO of Greenday Global Co, agreed that natural ingredients offer a vast potential to develop new future foods to drive the world towards sustainability.
Future food, environmental preservation, sustainability, and the economy should be developed in tandem, added Peeraya Padakunlapat, product development manager at Mark One Innovation Centre Co.
Future foods should be affordable, she said, urging more research on local products to promote Thailand's soft power and stimulate the economy.
Kulthida Kanpittaya, a food influencer at Guinhungry, said future food was the key to driving sustainability in Thailand but had yet to reach the wider mass market.
She advised food and beverage developers to cooperate with food influencers to promote future foods among the public. Community eateries and cafes should be also empowered to offer future foods on their menus, she added.