Thailand’s MICE industry aims for high-value-added, unique offerings

The strategy was initiated following an in-depth study conducted by TCEB titled “MICE Foresight”. This study served as the foundation for envisioning the future of the MICE industry and creating a roadmap for strategic planning.

At a press conference on Tuesday, TCEB president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya said the study's findings would place Thailand in a position to thrive amid shifting demands in both domestic and international markets.

The global MICE industry is currently facing unprecedented challenges, from dwindling business travel to evolving preferences of attendees. These are marked by a desire for innovation, fresh venues, unique experiences, sustainability and new business objectives.

In response, he said, TCEB has charted the industry’s future course with a focus on embedding Thailand’s unique identity through innovation and creativity.

“Our guidelines will ensure that MICE activities in Thailand are distinct, unique and valuable,” Chiruit said. “We sincerely hope that in the next 10 years, the image of Thailand’s MICE industry will shine brightly as a high value-added destination, bolstering Thailand’s role as the springboard of Asia’s growth, successfully stimulating MICE industry across Asia and ensuring business growth and stability.”

Planned transformation

To achieve this, TCEB is transitioning from being a mere “facilitator” to an “enabler”. This transformation will help the bureau co-create plans with diverse partners from the public, private and local communities. This collaborative approach aims to provide enriching themes and content that not only create economic benefits but also enhance attendees’ experiences.