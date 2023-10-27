Changan closes THB8.8bn deal to set up EV plant in Thailand

Subsidiary Changan Auto Southeast Asia is purchasing a 250-rai (40-hectare) plot at the WHA 4 industrial estate in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), Rayong province.

EVs are due to start rolling off the production line in 2025 for export worldwide.

Managing director Shen Xinghua said the investment was a mark of the company’s confidence in Thailand and the EEC’s promotion zones, workforce and infrastructure.

He also cited the government's EV 3.5 promotion packages, due to launch next year.

EV 3.5 will provide purchase subsidies of around 100,000 baht per vehicle for imported EVs and require carmakers to offset imports with proportional domestic production.