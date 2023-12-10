Diesel price hike imminent in Thailand, as Oil Fuel Fund grapples with huge deficit

The comment came on Sunday after the Oil Fuel Fund announced it was grappling with a 78.41 billion baht deficit as of December 3. Of that, 32.48 billion baht has been spent on subsidising oil and 45.93 billion baht on LPG.

The deficit stems from the government’s efforts to cap the price of diesel at no more than 30 baht per litre and household LPG at 423 baht per 15-kilo cylinder.