Subsidies on benzene to be discussed

To help households amid rising energy prices, the government has already put a cap on the diesel price of 30 baht per litre and cooking gas of 423 baht per 15 kg. canister. This measure will run until the end of the year.

Rudklao said that the ministry, which has been tasked by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin to ensure that all groups of energy users are equally supported, is studying three possible approaches for benzene users.

The first one will focus on motorcycle taxis, most of whom use benzene as fuel, while the second approach is to directly subsidise low-income earners. These two measures are expected to use a budget from the Oil Fuel Fund of 95 million baht per month and 4 billion baht, respectively.

The third approach, meanwhile, is to cap the price of all benzene fuels as is being done for diesel. This measure will require a substantial budget and will need to be discussed with the Finance Ministry first, said Rudklao.

She added that the ministry’s committee responsible for considering the measures will hold its first official meeting on Wednesday and it was hoped a decision would be reached in the shortest possible time.

“The government realises that rising energy prices are affecting people of all groups, and is giving priority to reducing the price of oil to bring down people’s cost of living,” Rudklao said.