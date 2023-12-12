Baht weakens to 35.71/dollar as US announces better job figures

The stronger-than-expected US employment rate prompted expectations that the US Federal Reserve would not rush to reduce its policy interest rate, explained Krungthai Bank forex analyst Poon Panichpibool.

The US unemployment rate fell from 3.9% to 3.7% in November with total nonfarm payroll employment rising by 199,000.

Dollar appreciation was also attributed to weakening of the yen after concern abated that Japan’s central bank would tighten fiscal policies during its meeting this month.