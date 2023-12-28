Thai Smile tickets will be honoured by THAI

Thai Smile customers are advised to contact THAI through its website, representative offices, and contact centre, as they will take over from the budget airline’s contact channels as part of the merger (see contact information below).

THAI will take over all Thai Smile operations and services under the parent company’s business rehabilitation plan, according to a press release from the company.

While Thai Smile’s contact centre will be operational until December 31, its website was closed down on December 16.

Thai Smile focused on covering domestic and short-haul international flights. With Thai Smile discontinued, THAI will serve all the routes covered by Thai Smile. All Thai Smile staff, including pilots and crew members, will transition to Thai Airways, including donning THAI uniforms.

Customers with Thai Smile air tickets can still fly as scheduled, as their seats will be reserved on THAI flights, the airline Thai Smile customers who wish to change their travel schedules may contact THAI through the available channels.

THAI’s website address is thaiairways.com and its e-mail address is [email protected]. The national flag carrier’s contact centre number is 0-2356-1111.