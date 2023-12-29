Direct Thailand-China rail cargo service launches

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow presided over a ceremony in Nong Khai to see off the first Thai train transporting agricultural products directly to China.

The historic train bound for Chongqing was carrying dried longan. The link is part of the New Land-Sea Corridor project initiated by the China to promote rail connectivity between Southeast Asia, China and Europe. The project's hub is Chongqing. The new link allows Thailand to export farm products to China and beyond.

Chongqing, located in Sichuan province, southwestern China, is a mega-city with a population of over 31 million.

Also attending Friday’s ceremony in Nong Khai were representatives of PTT Plc, Global Multimodal Logistics Co Ltd, Pan-Asia Silk Road Co Ltd (PAS), and the State Railway of Thailand.



