Direct Thailand-China rail cargo service launches
Thailand and China launched the first direct cargo rail link from Nong Khai to Chongqing via Laos on Friday.
Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow presided over a ceremony in Nong Khai to see off the first Thai train transporting agricultural products directly to China.
The historic train bound for Chongqing was carrying dried longan. The link is part of the New Land-Sea Corridor project initiated by the China to promote rail connectivity between Southeast Asia, China and Europe. The project's hub is Chongqing. The new link allows Thailand to export farm products to China and beyond.
Chongqing, located in Sichuan province, southwestern China, is a mega-city with a population of over 31 million.
Also attending Friday’s ceremony in Nong Khai were representatives of PTT Plc, Global Multimodal Logistics Co Ltd, Pan-Asia Silk Road Co Ltd (PAS), and the State Railway of Thailand.
Simultaneously in Chongqing, a cargo train carrying industrial sodium sulfate left the city’s railway station bound for Thailand. The Chinese launch ceremony was presided over by Chongqing’s vice mayor and officials from the Thai consulate in Chengdu and Laos embassy.
The trains will meet along the line before reaching their destinations within four days. Frequency of the service will depend on export demand.
PAS offers railway container transport services between Thailand and China on four routes, linking Map Ta Phut railway station in Rayong province with the Chinese cities of Chengdu, Chongqing, Guangzhou, and Zhengzhou.
Most of the cargo is Thai frozen seafood and fresh fruits, including durian, mangosteen, longan, and coconut. From next year, cargoes will also include frozen chicken for export to western China.
The railway links connecting Thailand, Laos, and China are part of the Belt and Road Initiative to connect Asia with Africa and Europe via land and maritime trade routes.