Srettha assures 2024 budget bill fits economic situation

Srettha said that though the country enjoys a healthy treasury balance and foreign reserves, it must prepare a deficit budget with a built-in cushion to meet possible economic woes.

Debate on the bill kicked off on Wednesday morning and is scheduled to wrap up on Thursday, with the opposition and the government each given 20 hours of debating time.

After several opposition MPs questioned the proposed expenditures, Srettha took to the stand to defend the bill.

The bill seeks to allocate 3.48 trillion baht for expenditures by government agencies, while projected revenue is 2.787 trillion baht. The deficit of 693 billion baht would be offset by borrowing.