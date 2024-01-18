Industry Ministry affirms Phang Nga can produce 14.8 million tonnes of lithium
The Industry Ministry has affirmed that two large prospective mineral sites in Phang Nga province could produce up to 14.8 million tonnes of lithium, which would support Thailand’s goal to become an EV hub of the region.
Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri, a deputy government spokeswoman, said the Industry Ministry had confirmed the capacities of the Ruangkiat and Bang Etu sites in Phang Nga.
Lithium mineral is the key component for making batteries for electric vehicles and the EV batteries are known to be a major cost for the production of EVs.
Radklao said the finding of high lithium content in Phang Nga makes Thailand the country with the third largest lithium resources after Bolivia and Argentina.
Moreover, she said, a large resource of sodium has been found in the Northeast of Thailand. Sodium could also be used in making cheaper version of EV batteries.
The finding of large resources of lithium and sodium has boosted Thailand’s readiness to achieve its goal of becoming an EV hub for the Southeast Asia, the spokeswoman added.
She said the large resources of lithium would convince more EV manufacturers to use Thailand as their manufacturing base for exports.
After several large Chinese EV manufacturers have agreed to set up EV factories in Thailand, the government of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is now courting Tesla to set up a plant in Thailand.