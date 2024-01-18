Industry Ministry affirms Phang Nga can produce 14.8 million tonnes of lithium

Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri, a deputy government spokeswoman, said the Industry Ministry had confirmed the capacities of the Ruangkiat and Bang Etu sites in Phang Nga.

Lithium mineral is the key component for making batteries for electric vehicles and the EV batteries are known to be a major cost for the production of EVs.

Radklao said the finding of high lithium content in Phang Nga makes Thailand the country with the third largest lithium resources after Bolivia and Argentina.