Thai economy is too dependent on fundamentals, economists warn

Pipat noted that the Thai economy had been growing at a steady pace in recent years, but this growth was being driven by such factors as low interest rates, fiscal stimuli, and the expansion of the tourism industry. These factors are not sustainable in the long term, and they are not leading to the creation of high-quality jobs or sustainable economic growth, he added.

He pointed to two key problems facing the Thai economy. First, the country is up against a demographic challenge due to a shrinking workforce and an ageing population. This is making it more difficult to generate economic growth.