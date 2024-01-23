Thai state enterprises earn 6.78 billion baht more than expected in Q1

Tibordee Wattanakul, SEPO director-general, said on Monday that the collected revenue crossed the target by 6.78 billion baht.

He said SEPO expected total revenue from state enterprises during fiscal 2024 to come in at 175 billion baht, and the first quarter collections covered 36% of the target.

The revenue was collected from state-owned enterprises and businesses in which the Finance Ministry holds less than 50% of shares.

The top 10 contributors in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 are:

• Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand: 16.84 billion baht

• Government Savings Bank: 13.14 billion baht

• PTT Public Company Limited: 11.67 billion baht

• Government Lottery Office: 10.84 billion baht

• Government Housing Bank: 5.27 billion baht

• Port Authority of Thailand: 2.36 billion baht

• Provincial Electricity Authority: 1.46 billion baht

• Metropolitan Electricity Authority: 1 billion baht

• Provincial Waterworks Authority: 300 million baht

• Export-Import Bank of Thailand: 31 million baht