Measures being considered to reduce influx of cheap foreign products

Deputy minister Napintorn Srisunpang said on Wednesday that measures are being considered to help Thai manufacturers who are constantly undercut by these cheap imports, which have two distinct advantages. Overseas manufacturers not only have lower production costs, but also benefit from tax exemption on online sales where the imported products are worth under 1,500 baht, which was introduced as a measure to boost the e-commerce industry.

Napintorn said his ministry has asked the Finance Ministry to revise the tax break for online products, ideally by scrapping it altogether and taxing them like any other imports.

Napintorn added while the ministry was considering his proposal that more products be added to the list of goods requiring Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) certification before they can be marketed and sold in Thailand, this was just a proposal and would require further discussion with related agencies before any decision could be taken.